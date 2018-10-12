Sabrina Star Kiernan Shipka Almost Played Betty, Riverdale EP Reveals

Can you picture Kiernan Shipka as Betty Cooper? Don’t choke on your milkshake, but it almost happened, Riverdale fans.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, executive producer of both Riverdale and Netflix’s upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, tells EW.com that before he selected Shipka to play Sabrina, he considered her to play Riverdale‘s ponytailed girl next door. “Kiernan was iconic in Mad Men, and I had even thought about her,” he recalls. “I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if she’d ever do Betty.'”

Lili Reinhart went on to win the role of Betty on The CW’s teen drama, but Aguirre-Sacasa kept Shipka in mind when he began developing Sabrina. The show’s casting director mentioned that Shipka might be interested in playing the teen witch, he remembers, and “from the second he said that, for me, it was like, ‘OK, she’s Sabrina. I’m writing this for Kiernan.'”

We’ll see for ourselves how well Shipka fits the role when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 26 — just before Halloween, of course.

Would Shipka make a good Betty, Riverdale fans? Or is Lili Reinhart already too ingrained in the role for you to picture anyone else? Drop your thoughts on this revelation in a comment below.