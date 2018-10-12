Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday began his monologue by addressing the elephant with the red MAGA cap in the room. The late-night host weighed in on none other than Kanye West’s Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, which took cable news by storm earlier that afternoon.

“This was something special,” Kimmel said. “The much anticipated lunch between Kanye and his majesty, Donald Trump, turned into so much more than just a lunch… Not only was this a crazy conversation for the White House, this was the kind of crazy conversation that would typically be held between people wearing hospital bracelets.”

Summarizing the meeting between the “45th and 46th presidents of the United States,” Kimmel said that watching West, “an irrational madman” ranting and raving for nearly 10 minutes uninterrupted, was like watching “Trump sitting across from his own Twitter account come to life.”

“Kid Rock was at the White House today, too — and there’s a hurricane going on!” Kimmel exclaimed, referring to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael. “Donald Trump is such a monumental narcissist that any famous person who puts on a red hat gets a visit and plenty of time for a one-on-one.”

