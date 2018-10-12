TVLine Items: AGT: Champions Debut, Bones Vet's Netflix Series and More

NBC is getting an infusion of talent this winter: America’s Got Talent: The Champions, featuring some of the best acts from the international editions of AGT, will premiere on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c, the network announced on Friday. AGT‘s Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will serve as judges, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Crews taking on hosting duties.

In other scheduling news, executive producer and host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new physical competition series The Titan Games will make its two-hour debut on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8 pm. The program will then air in its regular 8-9 pm time slot, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, Ellen’s Game of Games returns on Tuesday, Jan. 8 with a special two-hour premiere at 8 pm, before shifting back to one hour per week the following Tuesday.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Tamara Taylor (Bones) will star in Netflix’s sci-fi series October Faction, based on the IDW comics by Steve Niles, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama centers around former globetrotting monster hunters Fred (Madam Secretary‘s J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Taylor), who discover their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

* The Freeform original film Life-Size 2, starring Tyra Banks and Francia Raisa, will premiere Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 pm.

* Disney Channel has given a pilot order to The A Girl, a single-camera comedy about a teenage girl on the autism spectrum from creator Brenda Hampton (7th Heaven, The Secret Life of the American Teenager), per Deadline.

* Sundance Now will stream the BBC1 drama The Cry, starring Jenna Coleman (Victoria, Doctor Who) and Ewen Leslie (Top of the Lake: China Girl), beginning Thursday, Nov. 8. The psychological thriller chronicles the collapse of a relationship between two young parents in the aftermath of a tragedy. Watch a trailer here.

* HBO has acquired the narrative feature O.G., starring Jeffrey Wright, Theothus Carter and William Fichtner. Having premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, where Wright won a best actor award, the film follows Louis (Wright), once the head of a prominent prison gang, in the final weeks of his 24-year sentence.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming comedy series The Kominsky Method, created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and starring film vets Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The show debuts Friday, Nov. 16.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?