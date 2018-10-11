TVLine Items: The Wayanses' Happy Reunion, CBS Eyes Secret Six and More

The Wayans family is Happy Together: Damon Wayans Jr.’s real-life father Damon Wayans will guest-star on the freshman CBS comedy as — you guessed it — Jake’s (Wayans Jr.) dad, EW.com reports.

The Lethal Weapon leading man appears in the Monday, Oct. 29 episode, in which his character, Mike, comes for a visit at the same time that Jake is attempting to keep the romance alive while wife Claire (Amber Stevens West) is out of town.

The father and son have previously shared the screen on the comedies Happy Endings and My Wife and Kids.

Happy Together airs Mondays at 8:30/7:30c.

* A digital series adaptation of the 1983 film comedy Mr. Mom, which starred Michael Keaton, is in the works for Vudu’s ad-supported Movies On Us service, our sister site Deadline reports. In the show, baby Megan from the movie is now an adult who heads back into the workforce while her husband takes over parenting duties.

* Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a drama based on the true story of the hip-hop group written by Alex Tse (SuperFly, Watchmen) and Wu-Tang Clan front man The RZA.

* Marilu Henner (Evening Shade, Taxi) will play mom to Max Greenfield’s character on CBS’ The Neighborhood, EW.com reports. She appears in the Thanksgiving episode, airing Monday, Nov. 19.

* Ali Larter (Heroes) will recur during Season 2 of ABC’s Splitting Up Together as a no-nonsense divorcee whom Martin finds attractive, per Deadline.

* Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf) will be a recurring guest star on CBS’ Murphy Brown, playing Diana Macomber, the news team’s no-nonsense network boss.

* CBS has given a pilot order to the DC Comics-based Secret Six, from writer Rick Muirragui (Suits) and exec producer Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town), Deadline reports. The potential series centers on six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts, who are blackmailed by an enigmatic figure into working as a team.

