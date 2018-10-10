Netflix's The Witcher Adaptation Starring Henry Cavill Casts Role of Ciri

Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher has founds its Ciri, as well as filled several other roles.

Based on the fantasy novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher tells an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia (to be played by Mission Impossible: Fallout‘s Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Seventeen-year-old Freya Allan (Into The Badlands, inset above) will fill the pivotal role of Ciri, Princess of Cintra, while other characters from the Court at Cintra include Queen Calanthe (Genius‘ Jodhi May) and her husband, the knight Eist (Fortitude‘s Björn Hlynur Haraldsson), and the druid Mousesack (Snatch‘s Adam Levy).

(It should be noted that Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich briefly quit Twitter last month when a game of Telephone led fans to believe Ciri would be cast with a a black, Asian or other minority ethnic actress, triggering the predictable sort of Internet outrage.)

Additionally, the sorceress Yennefer will be played by Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust). Filling out the magical academy at Aretuza are Tissaia (Ripper Street‘s MyAnna Buring) and novice sorcerers Fringilla (Mr Selfridge‘s Mimi Ndiweni) and Sabrina (Therica Wilson-Read). Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) meanwhile will play the outcast Princess Renfri.

Remaining cast will be announced soon.