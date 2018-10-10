Nathan Fillion's Rookie Cop Is Faced With Ageism in ABC Series Sneak Peek

Being 40 years old, The Rookie represents a dangerous potential influx of “middle-aged losers” to the LAPD, John Nolan learns in this exclusive sneak peek from the new ABC drama.

Premiering Tuesday, Oct, 16 at 10/9c, The Rookie stars Castle vet Nathan Fillion as the aforementioned small-town guy who, in the wake of a life-altering incident, pursues his dream of being an LAPD officer. But as the police force’s oldest rookie, he is met with skepticism from some higher-ups — namely, Sergeant Wade Grey (played by Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’ Richard T. Jones).

In the sneak peek above, Sgt. Grey brings Nolan down from his first-day high by detailing how his “Eat, Pray, Love”-type lark might wind up costing fellow officers their lives. Press play above to get a taste for what Officer Nolan is up against.

The Rookie also stars Melissa O’Neil (Dark Matter) and Titus Makin (Pretty Little Liars) as Nolan’s fellow noobs, while Eric Winter (Witches of East End), Alyssa Diaz (Zoo) and Afton Williamson (The Night Of) play the trio’s respective training officers. Mercedes Mason (Fear the Walking Dead) also costars, as Captain Zoe Andersen, one of Nolan’s few defenders.

