Taylor Swift Opens AMAs With 'I Did Something Bad' — Watch and Grade It

Taylor Swift did something bad on Tuesday night — and it felt so good. The country-turned-pop-turned-political queen opened the 2018 American Music Awards with a chilling performance of “I Did Something Bad,” one of several angry anthems off her latest album Reputation.

In addition to performing at this year’s ceremony, Swift was also nominated for four AMAs: Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year (for “Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour”), Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist and Favorite Pop/Rock Album (for Reputation). Swift has already won 19 AMAs throughout her career, including Artist of the Year in 2009, 2011 and 2013. She was also nominated for the honor in 2015, but lost to One Direction. Go figure.

Swift made headlines earlier this week when she publicly condemned Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn on Instagram, writing, “I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.” She also urged her 112 million followers to register to vote, and according to Vote.org, her plea was successful, with roughly 65,000 new voters registering as a result.

Hit PLAY on the video below to watch Swift’s AMAs performance, then drop a comment with your full review. (And grade it!)