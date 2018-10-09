Station 19: Boris Kodjoe Promoted to Series Regular After Season 2 Debut

Station 19 must like the way Boris Kodjoe looks in a firefighter uniform: The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff has promoted Kodjoe to series-regular status just one episode after he joined the cast, TVLine has learned.

Kodjoe made his debut on last week’s Season 2 premiere of the ABC drama, playing the firehouse’s new head honcho Captain Sullivan. A no-nonsense leader, Sullivan wasted no time in laying down the law on his new charges, swapping out the squad’s usual friendly breakfast for an impromptu uniform inspection.

The Shondaland drama — currently airing Thursdays at 9/8c — first announced Kodjoe’s casting in May, referring to his character as “a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past.” Station 19 premiered in March, earning a Season 2 renewal in May.

Kodjoe recently starred as doctor Will Campbell on the CBS medical drama Code Black, which was cancelled in May after a three-season run. (CBS, though, did hint this summer it would “take a look” at reviving Code Black for another season.) His other TV roles include Fox’s The Last Man on Earth (as the other Phil Miller), Undercovers, Boston Public and Soul Food.

Check out a scene from Kodjoe’s Station 19 debut below, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you glad to hear Captain Sullivan’s sticking around?