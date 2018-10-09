Peggy McCay, Beloved Days of Our Lives Matriarch, Dead at 90

Emmy-winning actress Peggy McCay, who portrayed Caroline Brady on Days of Our Lives for more than three decades, died Sunday from natural causes. She was 90.

McCay’s longtime co-star, Deidre Hall, confirmed the news Tuesday on Facebook. “Our dearest Peggy McCay has left us,” Hall wrote. “She was a friend, an activist and a real scrapper! I remember meeting her at the bedside of a dear, very ill friend. I backed her up as she ferociously took on doctors and nurses to make sure he had the very best care. She fought that hard for all her causes. Passionate and tireless. And how she loved being Caroline!”

In a twist of fate, McCay’s passing comes just weeks after the death of her longtime Days leading man Frank Parker.

McCay received five Daytime Emmy nominations for her work as Days‘ Caroline. She won a primetime Emmy in 1991 for her guest work on CBS’ The Trials of Rosie O’Neill. Additional credits include General Hospital, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant.

Days vet Stephen Nichols, who played McCay’s onscreen son-in-law Patch, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. “The last time I saw you, you talked about how eager you were to get back to work,” he wrote. “You said it with such conviction and longing. Don’t worry, you gave the world plenty. Gave your audiences inspired performances and your fellow actors your strength and inspiration and absolute love of the work. I will miss you sweet, Peggy. I am so grateful for the time I had with you .Sending love to your loved ones. Rest In Peace.”