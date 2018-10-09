American Music Awards Live Stream: Watch Red Carpet Pre-Show

The 2018 American Music Awards are almost upon us, and ABC has assembled a surprisingly diverse crop of personalities to help us prepare for the big night. Beginning at 6/5c, a handful of hosts — country/pop singer Jessie James Decker, actor Scott Evans, television host AJ Gibson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, Austin & Ally star Laura Marano, and radio host Zach Sang — will be greeting the biggest names in music as they arrive for the 46th annual event.

The main ceremony, hosted by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, begins at 8 pm on ABC. Cardi B and Drake are tied with the most nominations leading into the big show; both rappers are nominated in eight categories, though only Cardi will be taking the stage to perform.

Tonight’s highly anticipated performers also include Taylor Swift (“I Did Something Bad”), Mariah Carey (“With You”), and Camila Cabello (“Consequences”). Additionally, several of gospel and R&B’s heaviest hitters will assemble for what’s sure to be a touching Aretha Franklin tribute.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the official AMAs red carpet pre-show, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who are you most excited to see tonight? And who are you rooting for?