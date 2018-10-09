American Music Awards 2018: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

The 2018 American Music Awards may not have been the most controversial TV event of the year — unless you strongly object to Billy Eichner encouraging viewers to vote — but that didn’t make it any less eventful.

Seriously, when was the last time you saw Macaulay Culkin present an award on live television? Or witnessed Jennifer Lopez command the power of lightning? Or watched in stunned amazement as Taylor Swift inducted a new member into her coven squad?

And where do we even begin with Tracee Ellis Ross? Back for another year of hosting the AMAs, that ball of endless energy kept the show moving right along — whether she was stunning viewers with her Beyoncé-level costume changes, or pestering Alex Rodriguez about his skincare regimen. (“You look like you wash your face in the tears of baby angels!”)

In fact, we struggled to find even a handful of “worst”s for our annual roundup of the best, worst and weirdest AMA moments. But this is what we do for a living, so we sifted through the mostly enjoyable three-hour ceremony to bring you the highlights really worth discussing.

Browse our gallery of the best, worst and weirdest moments from the 2018 American Music Awards — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own review of the show below.