Will & Grace Sneak Peek: Karen Raises the Bar on Missing-Persons Cases 

The unthinkable happens in Thursday’s episode of Will & Grace: Karen goes missing very much the way that alcohol usually does when she’s around! And in this exclusive clip from “Where in the World Is Karen Walker?” (NBC, 9/8c), her closest friends are shocked to learn from the police that she’s actually been missing for days… and they just haven’t noticed. (Oops.)

Mind you, Will, Grace and Jack all have good excuses for their obliviousness. Grace is still busy running for president of the New York Interior Designers Society, Jack is preoccupied with his engagement to Estefan, and Will has begun teaching law at Columbia. But it is troubling that Karen hasn’t been seen since her husband Stan found out that she’d had a fling with Alec Baldwin’s Malcolm.

At least the trio have helpful ideas of where the police should look for the dame who puts the “high” in high society. After Jack asks if they’ve already searched all the “bars, pharmacies, dispensaries,” the threesome are off and running. But it’s Will’s suggestion — which is as callous as we know Karen can be — that takes the cake. Press PLAY on the video above to check it out, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Season 10 thus far.