TVLine Items: Dresden Files Reboot, Trek's New Number One and More

Consulting wizard Harry Dresden is headed back to TV: Fox21 Television Studios is developing author Jim Butcher’s contemporary fantasy novels The Dresden Files into a series, our sister site Deadline reports.

The books were previously adapted into a 2007 Syfy drama starring Paul Blackthorne (Arrow) as the titular private investigator/wizard, who takes on supernatural cases from human and nonhuman clients, in addition to consulting for the Chicago PD’s Special Investigation unit. In the novels, Dresden faces off with a variety of creatures — magic, vampires, demons, spirits, faeries, werewolves and other monsters are real — while realizing that his cases may be connected and that his role might be even greater than he is willing to admit.

* Rebecca Romijn revealed the first look at her Star Trek: Discovery character Number One, the First Officer to Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount) on the USS Enterprise. The series returns to CBS All Access on Thursday, Jan. 17.

* Syfy will debut its series adaptation of the graphic novel Deadly Class on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10/9c. Watch a new promo here.

* The drama A Discovery of Witches, starring Matthew Goode (The Crown, Downton Abbey), Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge) and Alex Kingston (Doctor Who, ER), will premiere Thursday, Jan. 17 on the streaming platforms Sundance Now and Shudder.

* Comedian Jeff Ross will recur during Season 3 of Amazon’s Sneaky Pete as a behind-the-scenes political power player with a taste for decadence, per Deadline.

* Finesse Mitchell’s first stand-up special, Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You, will premiere Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 pm on Showtime.

* AMC and BBC have released a new trailer for the six-part miniseries The Little Drummer Girl, airing Monday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 9 pm on AMC: