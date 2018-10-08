Legacies: Explosive Promo Ignites New Conflicts Between Old Flames

“Some people just want to watch the world burn” warns the newest promo for The CW’s Legacies — and wouldn’t you know it, some of those people just happen to be enrolled at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. The 30-second preview, released Monday, takes us deeper inside that school, revealing that while most of its students’ threats will come from the outside world, there’s plenty of darkness lurking within its walls.

The latest installment in the Vampire Diaries franchise stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope, the orphaned “tribrid” daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who takes refuge at the school she now considers home. Perhaps the most intriguing part of this sneak peek involves Josie Saltzman (played by Kaylee Bryant), who becomes so overcome with emotion that she lights her ex-girlfriend on fire — despite previously explaining that the students aren’t allowed to use dark magic.

The cast also includes Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, the school’s headmaster; Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Josie’s twin sister; Aria Shahghasemi, the show’s token human; Quincy Fouse as vampire M.G.; and Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael, a newly triggered werewolf.

Hit PLAY on the new Legacies promo below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Will you check out the series premiere on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9/8c?