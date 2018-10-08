Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Among Judges for CBS Competition The World's Best

A trio of Hollywood A-listers will be leading the search for pop culture’s next rising star: Actress Drew Barrymore, Drag Race host RuPaul Charles and musician Faith Hill will serve as judges on CBS’ competition series The World’s Best, the network announced Monday.

Per the official description, the show will feature “acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet” who will have to impress the judges and “the wall of the world” — 50 experts from different fields of entertainment who will help contestants advance through the competition.

The Late Late Show host James Corden will emcee the series and executive-produce alongside Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice).

“It’s only fitting that The World’s Best perform in front of the world’s best,” said Sharon Vuong, senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS. “James, Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all amazing talents who have excelled in their respective fields on a global scale. We can’t wait for them to bring their distinct voices to a show that’s unlike any other.”

Added Burnett: “James Corden is at the top of his game, and there is no one better to host this ultimate international competition series. This groundbreaking series is like the Olympics of talent shows and needed the perfect talent combination. Mike and I are thrilled Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all on board. We can’t wait to see the fun they have together.”

The World’s Best will premiere on CBS in 2019. Your thoughts on its host and judging panel? Drop ’em in a comment below.