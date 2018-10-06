The Walking Dead EP Says Carol and Ezekiel's Romance Will Surprise Fans: 'There Are Aspects That Are Funny'

There are a lot of adjectives that fans of The Walking Dead might expect to be ascribed to a couple on the show. “Beleaguered” comes to mind. “Short-lived,” too. But one that almost never makes the list is funny. Yet Scott Gimple, chief content officer for all things Dead, tells TVLine that the word will indeed apply to Carol and Ezekiel in Season 9 of the AMC drama (which premieres Sunday at 9/8c).

“It’s a complex relationship,” he says, “and it’s deepened [since their experience in the war]. There are aspects of it that are funny and aspects that are sad.”

Given the harrowing history of Melissa McBride’s beloved character, the romance is also a struggle. “Carol is in such an interesting place in her evolution,” Gimple observes. “She’s a powerful person who, for a long part of her apocalypse, if you will, has tried to stay away from people. Situations have drawn her closer and closer to people, and she’s making her peace with that now, but it’s interesting to see her manage it.”

What do you think, TWD fans? Are you looking forward to seeing Carol’s relationship with the king go beyond friendship? Or were you rooting for her to get together with Daryl? Hit the comments.