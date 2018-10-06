Manifest Sizzle Reel Teases a Surprising Connection Between the Passengers

The passengers of Manifest‘s Flight 828 share a very surprising connection, it is hinted in a sizzle reel that premiered Saturday at New York Comic Con and now can only be seen on TVLine.

Much of the three-plus minute video recaps the events of the hit freshman drama’s first two episodes. But at the 2:45 mark, it begins sampling scenes from Episode 3, which is titled “Turbulence” and airs this Monday at 10/9c.

In that episode, Michaela (played by Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas) investigate the murder of Kelly, the fellow passenger who had just been on the news sharing conspiracy theories about the flight that somehow landed five-and-a-half years into the future. Afterward, a shadowy… something… showed up at Kelly’s home to splatter her brain matter across her flat screen.

Why did Kelly defy the feds to go on TV? What has medical researcher Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) discovered about the passengers’ deeper connection? And whom in her life should Michaela now be concerned about? Press play above to get those new reveals.

Elsewhere in Episode 3, Ben struggles to accept the life Grace led in his absence, while Olive and Cal realize that after years apart, being twins is harder than they thought.

