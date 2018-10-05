Magicians Gets Season 4 Premiere Date — Plus, Watch a Margo-tastic Preview

The Magicians will be casting a spell in the new year: The Syfy series will return for Season 4 on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 9/8c, it was announced today at New York Comic Con.

Additionally, Syfy has released an extended sneak peek featuring Summer Bishil’s Margo. As viewers may recall, Season 3 concluded with Dean Fogg making a deal that left his students with magic-free identities and no memories of their real lives (except for Alice, who was imprisoned by the Library). In the above Season 4 scene, a sleeping Margo — now living as fashion editor “Janet” — has a meeting with the horned God Ember, who has an important message for her. (“Wait, am I at Jeff Goldblum’s house right now? What did I take?” Margo wonders during the trippy encounter.)

Elsewhere in the new season, per the official synopses, “Even with their new identities, our core group is far from safe since inside Castle Blackspire, an ancient, powerful and unkillable Monster escaped confinement and jumped bodies to a new host, Eliot. The season ended with The Monster finding a mind-wiped Quentin, and Season 4 will pick up with The Monster seeking out the others, and something else…”

