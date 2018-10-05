Amazon’s The Boys have some feelings about corporate superheroes, and they aren’t afraid to share them in the first teaser for the upcoming adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book.

The series explores “what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good,” per the official description. “It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes.”

In the above teaser, which debuted at New York Comic Con on Friday, Vought’s VP of Hero Management Madelyn Stillwell (played by CSI‘s Elisabeth Shue) touts the company’s portfolio of so-called perfect heroes: The Deep (Gossip Girl‘s Chace Crawford), A-Train (Survivor’s Remorse‘s Jessie T. Usher), Homelander (Banshee‘s Antony Starr), Starlight (Jessica Jones‘ Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (House of Cards‘ Dominique McElligott) and Black Noir (Supernatural‘s Nathan Mitchell).

Meanwhile, The Boys watch the ad on the couch and offer up their one-finger review. Making up the ragtag group are Hughie (Vinyl‘s Jack Quaid), Butcher (Almost Human‘s Karl Urban), Mother’s Milk (The Mysteries of Laura‘s Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Hostages‘ Tomer Kapon) and The Female (Suicide Squad‘s Karen Fukuhara).

Additionally, it was announced today at NYCC that Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Shaun of the Dead), whose likeness was the inspiration for the comic book Hughie, will portray the character’s dad on the Amazon drama.

The Boys — adapted by Eric Kripke (Timeless, Supernatural) — is slated to premiere in 2019.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on TV’s latest superhero series.