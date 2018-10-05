Tell Me a Story Trailer: Fairy Tales Come to Life in CBS All Access' Creepy Thriller

This might be one bedtime story you don’t want to read right before bed. CBS All Access has released the first trailer for Tell Me a Story, a new thriller from Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, The Following) that puts a modern — and creepy — twist on three classic fairy tales.

In the trailer above, which debuted at New York Comic Con on Friday, James Wolk (Zoo, Mad Men) stars as Jordan, a once idealistic guy who used to dream of living happily ever after, “but the world has no place for that anymore.” In this dystopian vision of New York City, guys in pig masks are robbing banks (the Three Little Pigs), a young woman in a red cloak is lured in by a wolfish stranger (Little Red Riding Hood), and a brother and sister find themselves in mortal danger (Hansel and Gretel). Fed up by the chaos around him, Jordan decides to take justice into his own hands.

We also see glimpses of Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley as a low-level crook accused of being one of the pig-masked bank robbers, and Sex and the City vet Kim Cattrall as the grandmother of the Little Red Riding Hood stand-in. (What big eyes you have, Grandma!) No tricks here: Tell Me a Story debuts on Halloween — Wednesday, Oct. 31 — on CBS All Access, with new episodes airing Thursdays after that.