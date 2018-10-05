Jersey Shore Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to Spend 8 Months in Prison

Party’s over: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who shot to fame as a cast member on MTV’s reality hit Jersey Shore, was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to tax evasion. Sorrentino was sentenced to two years supervised release to follow his prison stint, according to EW.com; he’ll also have to complete 500 hours of community service and pay back restitution and a $10,000 fine.

He pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January, stemming from charges that he failed to pay taxes on $8.9 million of income from 2010 to 2012. (Jersey Shore, for the record, began airing in 2009.) Sorrentino’s brother Marc also pled guilty to a related charge and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Jersey Shore castmates Pauly D, Vinny, Ronnie, Snooki, JWoww and Deena attended Friday’s sentencing hearing to support Sorrentino, all dressed in black. Sorrentino was also joined by his fiancée Lauren Pesce, who he proposed to last season on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Sorrentino first hit the public spotlight when Jersey Shore debuted, with the show quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and making instant stars out of its hard-partying cast members. Going by the nickname “The Situation,” Sorrentino was an arrogant charmer who liked to show off his chiseled torso. But in the years since, Sorrentino has gone to rehab and is now completely sober. He was a cast member for all six seasons of Shore‘s original run, ending in 2012. He returned for the reunion series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently airing its second season Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.