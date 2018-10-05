Family Guy Sneak Peek: Brian Is Literally Dying to End His Marriage (Plus, Casey Wilson Defends Jess)

Desperate to escape his loveless marriage, Brian goes to some pretty dark extremes on Sunday’s Family Guy (Fox, 9/8c). Let’s just hope Stewie and his time machine are on standby just in case.

TVLine has an exclusive clip from the episode, ominously titled “Dead Dog Walking,” in which Brian reveals that he’ll do anything — including faking his own death by lighting a bag of hams on fire — to get out of being married to Jess, who inexplicably came back to life midway through her funeral during last week’s season premiere.

Happy Endings alumna Casey Wilson has enjoyed voicing Brian’s new bride, even if she was a little unsettled by Brian’s initial excitement over finding someone with such a short lifespan. “We all know people suffering from various hardships,” she explains to TVLine. “And I will do anything for a laugh, but I did have one moment’s pause when I went in to record. I’m only human! But then I just embraced it for the dark humor that it was.”

Simply put, “I do think Jess and Brian are going to be one of the great love stories of our time,” Wilson adds. “Right up there with Barack and Michelle.”

