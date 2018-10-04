Tube Talk Finale: Nathan Fillion Dishes Romance on The Rookie, Castle Cameos and His First OLTL-Alum Guest Star

You’d think that an actor as popular and recognizable as Nathan Fillion couldn’t possibly get on a Manhattan subway without getting noticed. But you’d think wrong. In the finale of Tube Talk, TVLine’s unpredictable underground interview series, it takes Michael Ausiello a whole New York minute to realize that he’s sharing a ride with the star of The Rookie.

Once the two of them exchange hellos, it’s game on. Our editorial director gets the Castle alum to discuss the percentage of romance on his new ABC series vs. his old one, the reason he’s eager to reteam with former colleagues not only from Castle but One Life to Live (where he got his big break as Joey Buchanan almost 25 years ago) and why you should probably feel sorrier for him than you do when you watch a Rookie chase scene. “For every camera angle you see,” he says, “you’re looking at about 30 runs down the street.”

Before Fillion reaches his stop and the Q&A, its conclusion, he even reveals which former OLTL actor — though not one from his own stay in Llanview — will be the first to guest on The Rookie. Press PLAY on the video above to check out the interview, then hit the comments. If Tube Talk is renewed for Season 2, with whom would you like to see Ausiello straphang out?