You want more mermaids? You’ve got ’em — though you should really be careful what you wish for. During Siren‘s panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Freeform announced that the supernatural drama will return for its second season on Thursday, Jan. 24, bringing a few more “friends” along for the ride.

Freeform also released a trailer for Season 2, which reveals that Ryn will soon be joined by other mer-people — and some of them are straight-up looking to fight. And just as the cast discussed with TVLine in our San Diego Comic-Con suite earlier this summer, Ben grew his hair out for Season 2! “I was practicing driving the [boat] and I felt the wind through my hair,” Alex Roe said back in July when asked if he would be keeping his ‘do short. “It felt different. I enjoyed it.” What a relief.

Siren, which wrapped its first season in May, stars Roe as marine biologist Ben Pownall, Eline Powell as mermaid Ryn, Ian Verdun as troubled fisherman Xander McClure, Rena Owen as town historian Helen Hawkins and Fola Evans-Akingbola as marine biologist Maddie Bishop.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Siren’s second season below.