Ratings: Criminal Minds, SEAL Team Return Low; Million Things Fractional

CBS’ Survivor this Wednesday drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, dipping 6 percent and two tenths from its season opener yet tying Empire for the nightly demo win.

Leading out of that, SEAL Team (5.1 mil/0.8) returned down from both its freshman average (6.7 mil/1.0) and finale (6.1 mil/0.9), matching its demo low. Criminal Minds (4.4 mil/0.7) opened its shortened Season 14 with series lows in both measures.

Elsewhere….

ABC | A Million Little Things (3.8 mil/0.8) slipped 27 percent in the demo from its premiere, marking the TV season’s second-steepest Week 2 decline; it is also now on par with Designated Survivor‘s Season 2 average (3.9 mil/0.7). On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (5.1 mil/1.3) and American Housewife (4.4 mil/1.1) each ticked down a tenth, while Modern Family (5.4 mil/1.4) and Single Parents (4.3 mil/1.1) dipped two tenths.

FOX | Empire (5 mil/1.5) slipped 18 and 21 percent from its season opener to tie and hit series lows. Star (4 mil/1.2) was down 14 percent.

NBC | The #OneChicago crossover event averaged 8.2 mil and a 1.3, up from the 7.7 mil/1.2 that the three shows averaged during Premiere Week. Chicago Fire (8 mil/1.3) equaled its best rating since last fall’s premiere; Med (8.8 mil/1.3) matched its best rating since March 6 and was Wednesday’s most watched program; and P.D. (7.8 mil/1.2) copped its biggest audience since Feb. 16 (leading out of This Is Us) and equaled its best rating since March 21.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (700K/0.1) was steady with its finale.

