Black Lightning Casts Living Single Vet as [Spoiler]'s Super-Powered Therapist

Black Lightning is booking some couch time with Living Single alumna Erika Alexander: The actress will recur during Season 2 of the CW series as Perenna, a telepathic therapist who comes to the aid of a Pierce family member, TVLine has learned.

Perenna will try to help Jennifer — who, last season, discovered she has abilities like her father and sister — acclimate to her manifesting powers and the emotions that go along with them. While her dad and sis have taken to fighting crime as both a duo and solo, Jennifer has been more reluctant to embrace her new reality.

Alexander will appear in three episodes of the show, which will also welcome Major Crimes‘ Kearran Giovanni (as the mercenary Cutter) and Medium vet/recent Supergirl nemesis Sofia Vassilieva (as DC Comics hero Looker) in Season 2.

In addition to her role as Maxine Shaw on the sitcom Living Single, Alexander is also known as Cousin Pam on The Cosby Show. Her more recent TV credits include Insecure, Beyond, Bosch, Queen Sugar and Last Man Standing. And fun fact: Alexander co-write the Buffy graphic novel spinoff, Giles, alongside creator Joss Whedon.

Black Lightning returns next Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 9/8c, following The Flash‘s Season 5 premiere.

