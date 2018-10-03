The Walking Dead Season 9 Video: New Opening Credits Honor the Past While Dropping Clues About the Future

The Walking Dead wasn’t kidding around when it titled its Season 9 premiere “A New Beginning.” Even the long-running AMC drama’s opening has changed, as you can see in the eye-popping video released by the network Wednesday.

“The… sequence is indicative of the new look and feel to the world this season,” executive producer Angela Kang says in an accompanying statement, “and we wanted to give a nod to the show’s graphic-novel origins. As we jump into a new chapter of the story, we wanted to present something… to reflect the changing landscape, where nature will be playing a bigger role.

“While our survivors work to rebuild and adjust to the crumbling infrastructure, the threat of the dead is constantly looming,” she adds. “And true to the spirit of our show, there are Easter eggs for the fans to find if they’re looking close!”

Season 9 — the series’ last with original cast member Andrew Lincoln as Rick — kicks off Sunday (9/8c) with an episode written by its new showrunner and directed by Greg Nicotero. Press PLAY on the video below to check it out, then hit the comments: Are you going to start over with TWD’s “new beginning”? Or are you too bummed out about Lincoln’s exit to tune in?

