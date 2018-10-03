Titans Renewed for Season 2

DC Universe is showing faith in Titans, renewing the live-action series for a second season ahead of its Oct. 12 premiere on the streaming service. The announcement was made Wednesday during the show’s world premiere panel at New York Comic-Con.

Based on the iconic DC Comics characters, Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent) as Dick Grayson/Robin, Anna Diop (24: Legacy) as Kory/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven and Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6: The Series) as Gar Logan/Beast Boy. The ensemble cast also includes Alan Ritchson (Blue Mountain State) as Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Dawn Granger/Dove, Lindsey Gort (Impastor) as Detective Amy Rohrbach and Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Niles Caulder/Chief.

News of Titans’ renewal comes on the heels of several other major DC Universe announcements: Matt Bomer (White Collar) will provide the voice of Doom Patrol‘s Negative Man and will appear as the superhero’s alternate persona, Larry Trainor, in flashbacks; in present-day scenes, Negative Man will be physically portrayed by Matthew Zuk.

Additionally, Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) will star in and executive-produce the streaming service’s animated Harley Quinn series. Other voices in Harley Quinn include Alan Tudyk (Suburgatory), Lake Bell (Children’s Hospital), Ron Funches (Undateable), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), Jim Rash (Community), Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show), Tony Hale (Arrested Development) and Chris Meloni (Happy!).

A new trailer for Season 1 will be added when it becomes available. Are you excited for Titans? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.