Stormy Daniels Reenacts Spanking Trump — and Sarah Paulson Is Loving It

Full disclosure: What you’re about to witness would be highly disturbing, if not for the joy it brought American Horror Story‘s Sarah Paulson.

President Donald Trump’s alleged mistress, adult film star Stormy Daniels, appeared on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she recreated the supposed Forbes magazine spanking incident using a copy of her new autobiography, Full Disclosure. Paulson, who served as Kimmel’s first guest, stuck around for Daniels’ sit-down, and was clearly delighted by what she got to witness in person. “Please God, let him be watching this right now,” Kimmel said.

Daniels, who kept quiet during her first appearance on Kimmel following the 2018 State of the Union address, said she now had “no bleeps to give.” When Kimmel asked what it was like when she and the former Apprentice host “made love,” she fired back. “Gross! What is wrong with you?” she asked. “I laid there and prayed for death.”

Later, Kimmel asked Daniels about Trump’s alleged “Toad from Mario Kart“-shaped you-know-what, asking her to choose which most resembled the president among a display of orange mushrooms. (Yes, really!)

