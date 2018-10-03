TVLine Items: Catherine the Great First Look, Krypton's Big Bad Lobo and More

All hail Queen Helen Mirren: HBO has released the first photo of the Oscar winner in the four-part miniseries Catherine the Great.

Mirren stars as the Russian empress “towards the end of her reign during her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin (played by The Chicago Code‘s Jason Clarke),” per the official description. “Amid scandal, intrigue and immense conflict, they develop a unique and devoted relationship, overcoming their adversaries and together serving as the architects of modern-day Russia.”

Additionally, Sam Palladio (Nashville) has joined the cast as Alexander Vasilichikov, Catherine’s young lover.

The limited series does not yet have a premiere date.

* Krypton Season 2 has cast Emmett J. Scanlan (The Fall, Hollyoaks) as the DC Comics villain Lobo, who is described as a ruthless bounty hunter who murdered his entire species, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* A Sweet/Vicious comic book, based on the short-lived but critically praised MTV series about two female college students who moonlight as vigilantes against sexual assault, will be released in early 2019 by Black Mask Studios, Vanity Fair reports.

* CBS This Morning has tapped CBS News correspondent Bianna Golodryga to join the program as a co-host alongside Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson, beginning today.

* BET’s TV series adaptation of the 1992 rom-com film Boomerang has cast Tequan Richmond (General Hospital) and Tetona Jackson (All Night) as its leads, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Universal Cable Productions is developing a series based on the true-crime podcast Dr. Death, written by Happy! showrunner Patrick Macmanus, per Deadline.

* F Is for Family EP Vince Vaughn will voice Frank’s new neighbor, Air Force Colonel Chet Stevenson, during Season 3 (release date TBA). Watch a sneak peek:

