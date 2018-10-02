Tube Talk: Rachel Bloom Drops Crazy Ex Spoilers That'll Be Music to Your Ears — Plus, Comeback Talk Already?

“Just be prepared to have your minds blown,” Rachel Bloom cheerfully advises straphangers early on in Episode 5 of Tube Talk, TVLine’s new subway-set interview series. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend leading lady is trying to get her fellow passengers braced for the avant-garde performance that she’s about to put on — which somehow involves a pool noodle?!? — but she could just as well have been getting you ready for the magnitude of scoop that she was about to drop on host Michael Ausiello.

Not only does the actress/singer/writer/all-around genius spill the beans about the showstoppers that are coming up in her CW series’ fourth and final season (including a Halloween treat for Patton Oswalt), but she floats the idea of a revival (wait, how many years from now?!?) and hints at how the curtain will fall on the musical dramedy. “We know the final three scenes,” she admits to Ausiello, “and one of those scenes has always been how we wanted to end the series.”

Press PLAY on the video above to check it out — and to guess at what Bloom’s “big news” might be — then be sure to come back Thursday to take a ride with The Rookie‘s Nathan Fillion.