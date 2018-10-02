TVLine Items: Supernatural Marathon on TNT, Gus Fring in Harlem and More

TNT is stirring up Supernatural frights this Halloween: The cable net will serve up a 12-hour marathon of the CW series on Wednesday, Oct. 31, starting at 8 am ET.

The lineup — featuring episodes from the first four seasons — will air as follows (in order of airtime): “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Sam Winchester,” “Monster Movie,” “Hollywood Babylon,” “Ghostfacers,” “Pilot,” “Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things,” “Provenance,” “Play Things,” “The Benders,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “Family Remains” and “Bloody Mary.”

Supernatural Season 14, meanwhile, premieres Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW.

* Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul‘s Gus Fring) has joined Epix’s upcoming crime drama Godfather of Harlem, our sister site Deadline reports. Esposito will portray Baptist minister and Harlem congressman Adam Clayton Powell, whose feud with infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (played by Forest Whitaker) became the stuff of lore and legend.

* Brockmire has tapped Tawny Newsome (The Comedy Get Down) to recur during Season 3 as a champion softball player who is Brockmire’s new partner in the announcing booth, our sister site Variety reports.

* Sharon Gless (Burn Notice, Cagney & Lacey) has joined the TNT drama pilot Constance as the mother of Elisabeth Shue’s character, per Deadline. The project centers around Constance Young (Shue), a former beauty queen-turned-small-town bureaucrat who cooks the books at City Hall while trying to reinvent herself via direct-sales cosmetics after her husband’s mysterious death.

* Amazon has given a 10-episode order to a reboot of the race competition series Eco-Challenge, produced by Mark Burnett and hosted by Bear Grylls (Man vs. Wild).

* The Showtime docuseries Shut Up and Dribble, about the changing role of NBA athletes in our cultural and political environment, will premiere Saturday, Nov. 3 at 9 pm. Sports journalist Jemele Hill narrates the three-part program.

* Hulu has released a new trailer for the first installment in its horror event series Into the Dark, from producer Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television. The 12-episode anthology will release a new story each month, inspired by a holiday, beginning Friday, Oct. 5.

