NCIS Sneak Peek Reveals the Team's 'Most Disgusting Find' Ever

Now 356 episodes into its run, CBS’ NCIS is ready to dredge up “the most disgusting find” in the team’s history — and TVLine is sadistically happy to reveal it to you first.

Has everyone finished their breakfast…?

In this Tuesday’s episode, titled “Love Thy Neighbor” and airing at 8/7c, a Navy lieutenant is found murdered in his hot tub. Gibbs’ team then sets out to interview several families in the victim’s cul de sac, in what the series’ EPs have described as a “fun, whimsical” “mystery on Wisteria Lane.”

Now, if your idea of whimsical includes a corpse that Palmer will need to carry away in [spoiler]s, press play above to watch the team lay eyes on the waterlogged lieutenant. We won’t judge.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Torres must face the consequences after a volatile night out with Palmer (which hopefully does not involve [spoiler]s full of murder victim).

