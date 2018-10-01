Mayans MC Renewed for Season 2 at FX

FX’s Mayans MC is riding high: Less than a month into Season 1, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff has been renewed for Season 2, the cabler announced Monday.

The series bowed on Sept. 4 with 2.53 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, nearly matching the numbers Sons of Anarchy drew in its 2008 debut. Per FX, through the first three episodes, Mayans is averaging 8.2 million viewers per episode across all linear and non-linear platforms.

The second season will premiere in 2019. FX did not reveal how many episodes it ordered.

“The Mayans M.C. mythology sprung from the womb of Sons of Anarchy, but anyone who has taken the time to watch, knows it has become its own mythical creature,” said exec producer Kurt Sutter in a statement. Added fellow EP Elgin James: “It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life…. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on Season 2.”

Mayans MC‘s 10-episode first season concludes in early November.