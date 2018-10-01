Ratings: God Friended Me Has OK Start, NCIS: Los Angeles Returns Up

The premiere numbers for God Friended Me were only a bit heavenly.

Pending adjustment due to football overrun, CBS’ Sunday-night drama premiere is currently reporting 10.5 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating — an improvement on both Wisdom of the Crowd‘s year-ago opener (8.8 mil/1.3) and Season 1 average (7 mil/0.9).

If (if!) God‘s numbers hold, they would mark the most watched series launch of the new TV season and third-highest rated drama launch (trailing Manifest and New Amsterdam).

TVLine readers gave God Friended Me an average grade of “B,” with 86 percent planning to tune in again.

Leading out of that, NCIS: LA returned to 8.7 mil and a 1.1, up from both Season 9’s average (7.9 mil/0.9) and finale (7.8 mil/0.8).

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (16.1 mil/5.5) is down just a tick from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | AFV returned to 5.4 mil and a 0.8.

FOX | The Simpsons led Fox’s night with 4.9 mil and a 1.8, followed by Family Guy (2.7 mil/1.2) and Bob’s Burgers (2.6 mil/1.2). Rel (2 mil/0.8) expectedly dropped a whole bunch from its NFL-boosted preview, and was even down a tick from Last Man on Earth‘s year-ago numbers.\

