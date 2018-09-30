The Walking Dead's Scott Gimple Promises Season 9 Will Serve Up 'Different Flavors' of Negan

You don’t have to forget everything you know about The Walking Dead‘s Negan ahead of Season 9 (which premieres on AMC Sunday, Oct. 7). But it wouldn’t hurt, either. “So much of him was this incredible facade that he put up for the Saviors,” Scott Gimple, chief content officer for all things Dead, tells TVLine. “So much of who he was was based on being this leader, being this boss. It was all power and all control.

“Now, he doesn’t have any power, and he doesn’t have any control,” he continues. “That’s going to enable us to see these other sides of him when the facade comes down.”

In Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series, the villain is often visited behind bars by nemesis Rick’s son Carl, who met a grim fate on screen in Season 8. So Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan will play scenes with some characters that he hasn’t before. “It’s through those interactions that we get all these different flavors of his personality,” Gimple says. “There’s a lot of stuff that comes right out of the book, and then there’s a lot of stuff that takes aspects of the book and just applies it to the situation on the show now.”

What do you think, TWD fans? Do you think you could ever look at Glenn and Abraham’s murderer a different way? Hit the comments.