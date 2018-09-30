TV's One-Hit Wonders: Forever, Pitch, Bunheads, The Grinder and 40+ More One-Season Shows We Still Miss

A new fall TV season has finally arrived, and it’s got us feeling a bit nostalgic for long-gone series that never made it to Season 2 (or beyond). Don’t get us wrong: We’re still hooked on long-running series like Grey’s Anatomy and The Big Bang Theory, and there are plenty of sophomore-year standouts that we’re happy to have back on our screens.

But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss Pitch, or The Mayor, or Almost Human, or any of the dozens of quality series that were prematurely axed by the networks that aired them.

With National One-Hit Wonders Day recently taking place on Sept. 25 — not that we need a reason to cry about Forever, The Grinder, Hindsight and more — we’ve rounded up 45 scripted shows that tragically only lasted one season. Or, in some particularly upsetting cases, only a few episodes.

Among the shows included in the attached gallery: the delightful Fox military comedy Enlisted, MTV’s timely and empowering Sweet/Vicious, NBC’s comic-book drama Constantine and more.

And not all of our picks come from recent years of television: We’re also still stuck on older gems like the cult classic Freaks and Geeks, the Skeet Ulrich drama Miracles and Fox’s Bradley Cooper-led Kitchen Confidential, to name a few.

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see the one-hit wonders we still miss, then hit the comments with your own!