Manifest Sneak Peek: Can Ben and Michaela Fly Under the Feds' Radar?

Manifest‘s Ben and Michaela Stone are hearing voices — and that’s something they’d prefer to keep a secret from others, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from Episode 2 of NBC’s freshman hit (airing Monday at 10/9c).

The series’ premiere left off with the siblings (played by Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh) and other Flight 828 passengers mysteriously gravitating toward the hangar where their lives-changing aircraft is due for extra-close inspection… only to watch it explode into a ball of flame.

The already vexed feds now have even more questions, and as the passengers are detained in the hangar, Michaela and Ben do their best to lay low, and certainly not disclose the fact that they’ve been hearing things. As they wait, they meet Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), the passenger whose medical research is helping Cal.

Press play above to see how low a profile an increasingly agitated Michaela can keep while unjustly detained.

Elsewhere in Episode 2, titled “Reentry”: Michaela is forced to confront the fact that Jared (J.R. Ramirez) is married to her once-best friend; Ben tries to help a fellow passenger reconnect with his son; Cal (Jack Messina) is approached by an obsessive stranger; and Grace (Athena Karkanis) and Olive (Luna Blaise) disagree on whether or not to reveal a devastating secret.

Want more scoop on Manifest, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.