Felicity Turns 20: The 22 Most '90s Moments From the Series Premiere

Attention, distinguished University of New York alumni: Your 20-year class reunion is upon us.

Two decades ago, on Sept. 29, 1998, The WB introduced us to Felicity, starring a pre-KGB Keri Russell as a girl who impulsively follows her high school crush to college in New York City. (Now the show is old enough to attend college itself!) A beautifully earnest dramedy in the mold of My So-Called Life, it launched the careers of a number of young stars (including series co-creator J.J. Abrams), gave us one of TV’s all-time great love triangles and went on to inspire a million unfortunate jokes about how a haircut ruined a TV show. (Fact check: It really didn’t.)

Watching the pilot again now is highly nostalgic for me, since I was actually a student at NYU when Felicity premiered. (I recognize her dorm!) It still stands as a great episode of television — and also a treasure trove of 1990s nostalgia, from landlines to cassette tapes. It's available to stream right now on Hulu, too, so pull on a chunky sweater and join us as we look back at the 22 most '90s moments from the Felicity series premiere.

