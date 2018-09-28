Family Guy Video: Can Brian's Dream Girl Survive Dinner With the Griffins?

After countless failed romantic relationships with both dogs and humans, Brian Griffin may have finally found his perfect match — and in a character voiced by Happy Endings‘ Casey Wilson, no less! Gee, what could possibly screw things up for them?

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s Family Guy season premiere (Fox, 9/8c) during which Brian invites his new girlfriend over for dinner. Naturally, Peter and the gang immediately fail to oblige their dog’s only request: No one is to mention the fact that Jess (Wilson) has cancer.

The Griffins are in rare form as they appear to go out of their way to work that one off-limits topic into absolutely every part of their dinner conversation. While discussing his favorite Tom Hanks movies with Peter, Chris boldly declares, “Catch Me If You Can, sir,” even though — as Brian points out — Chris has literally never called Peter “sir.”

I won’t give anything else from the episode away, but the fact that it’s titled “Married… With Cancer” should give you some idea of the direction in which things are headed for Brian and Jess.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the truly cringeworthy dinner unfold, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.