Rosie O'Donnell Guest-Hosts The Talk — Should She Replace Julie Chen?

Rosie O’Donnell took a seat at The Talk‘s table Friday afternoon, when she served as a guest host in the wake of Julie Chen’s departure. But should she become Chen’s permanent replacement?

According to our sister site Deadline, O’Donnell is in the running to fill Chen’s seat full-time, after Chen left the series on Sept. 18 following husband Les Moonves’ firing from CBS.

Friday’s episode then served as an audition of sorts for O’Donnell, who seemed to fit in nicely with co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Sheryl Underwood as they discussed everything from panic attacks to Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann to the upcoming CBS sitcom Happy Together.

O’Donnell’s most recent daytime gig was The View, where she served as a co-host in 2006 — a stint that was marked by feuds with co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. She left the show in 2007, then returned in 2014, only to exit again the following year in what she called a “personal decision.” (O’Donnell’s Talk appearance, fortunately, featured no such drama.)

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been serving as a guest co-host since Chen’s exit, filled that role once again on Friday for an absent Sara Gilbert. She is also said to be a contender to replace Chen, which Chen herself suggested in her farewell message to the show: “In my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister. I’m just saying.”

Former Talk co-host Aisha Tyler and Oscar winner Anjelica Huston will serve as guest co-hosts in upcoming episodes.

Do you think O’Donnell would be a good fit at The Talk? Cast your vote in our poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Friday’s episode.