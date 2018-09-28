Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer and Natalie Martinez to Lead Netflix Thriller The I-Land; Two Other Series Ordered

Islands typically spell disaster in science-fiction dramas, and Netflix’s The I-Land is no exception. Announced Friday, the seven-episode series stars Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) and Natalie Martinez (Kingdom) as three of 10 people who “wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, [then] set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones.”

Bosworth will also serve as a producer on the series, which is being led by showrunner Neil LaBute (Van Helsing). Lucy Teitler (Mr. Robot) is attached as a writer, while Jonathan Scarfe (Van Helsing) is on board to direct.

Additional sci-fi series announced by Netflix today include:

* October Faction, based on the IDW comic book series, follows international monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen. When Fred’s father dies, the couple — along with their teenage children — move back to upstate New York, where they soon learn that small-town living “isn’t as idyllic as it seems.” (10 episodes)

* Warrior Nun, inspired by manga-style series, begins with a 19-year-old woman waking up in the morgue with a new appreciation for life… and a “divine artifact” stuck in her back. “She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.” (10 episodes)

Do any of these streamable sci-fi series sound good to you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.