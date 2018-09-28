Riverdale Adds Riley Keough to Play Flirty 'Farm Girl' in Season 3 — Should Betty and Veronica Be Worried?

Cover your eyes, “Bughead” and “Varchie” fans: Riverdale might be throwing a wrench into one of its central romances this season.

Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) will make an appearance in Season 3 of The CW’s teen drama, according to Vulture. She’ll play Laurie Lake, an “all-American farm girl” who turns the heads of Archie and Jughead after she takes them in one night when they’re in need of shelter. The vibe between them is described as “warm and possibly flirtatious,” but it leads to a situation for Archie and Jughead that involves “more danger than they could have imagined.” (In other words, typical Riverdale.)

The casting is a bit of a dream come true for Keough, who openly lobbied for a role on Riverdale earlier this year on Twitter:

I just want to be cast in Riverdale — Riley Keough (@RileyKeough) March 6, 2018

Keough earned a Golden Globe nomination last year for her role as call girl Christine on the first season of Starz’s anthology drama The Girlfriend Experience. She also starred opposite Al Pacino in the HBO docudrama Paterno, which aired in April. Her recent film roles include Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey and Logan Lucky.

We’ll see if we can blame Keough for splitting anyone up when Riverdale returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c.