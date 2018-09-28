Disney Channel’s next big musical event doesn’t take place on a beach — and there are no zombies in sight. The highly anticipated musical episode of Raven’s Home will air on Friday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned, leading into the series premiere of Coop & Cami Ask the World at 8:30 pm.

Described as a story about “self-empowerment and self-expression,” the musical episode (titled “Raven’s Home: Remix”) features eight original songs and dance numbers performed by cast members Raven-Symone, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol. The episode is directed by Paul Hoen (Camp Rock 2) and choreographed by Will “WilldaBeast” Adams (Glee).

TVLine also has an exclusive promo for the episode, in which Booker auditions for the school musical. Raven’s vision of her son receiving a standing ovation convinces her that he’s perfect for the part, but Nia intervenes, certain that Tess would be better for the role. Coach Spitz refuses to let Tess audition on the grounds that — wait for it — she’s a girl, inspiring Nia to take a stand and prove that girls can do anything boys can.

