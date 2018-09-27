Wicked Witches Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Reunite for NBC Special

Something Wicked is coming to NBC. Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who starred in the original Broadway production of the Wizard of Oz-themed musical, will reunite to host a 15th anniversary special, the network announced on Thursday.

Airing Monday, Oct. 29 (at 10/9c), A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway is being billed as a “concert tribute event,” and is set to feature performances by the Tony Award-winning hosts, as well as Ariana Grande, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of Wicked. The special will be filmed at New York’s Marquis Theater and be produced by the original Wicked team, including Tony- and Emmy winner Marc Platt, and Emmy winners Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss (who will also direct).

“Wicked is a blockbuster musical playing all over the world and still selling out night after night after 15 years on Broadway, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Emmy and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and the entire Wicked team to celebrate the enduring success of this show,” Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President of Special Programs and Late Night at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’re especially excited to have Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited along with big guest stars in front of an audience – in costume hopefully – to help us celebrate the Halloween season.”

Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy’s arrival. Popular songs include “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good.”

Are you looking forward to NBC’s Wicked special? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.