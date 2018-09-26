TVLine Items: SNL Premiere Promo, Doctor Who Gets Debut Time and More

Adam Driver can show you the world… on repeat: In a new teaser for Saturday Night Live‘s Season 44 premiere, the former Girls star’s upcoming hosting stint is overshadowed by visions of the Aladdin sketch from his first time hosting back in 2016.

As the bit plays over and over, Driver wonders, “Is there some kind of clearance issue? Like each clip is prohibitively expensive? Or you guys just love Aladdin?”

Press PLAY above to find out who is responsible for the promo sabotage.

SNL returns this Saturday at 11:30/10:30c on NBC, with musical guest Kanye West.

* The new season of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker as the female Time Lord, now has a premiere time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1:45 pm ET/PT on BBC America, to coincide with the UK broadcast. The episode will re-air that evening at 8 pm.

* Evan Handler (Californication, Sex and the City) has joined Power Season 6 as a series regular, playing the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, the Starz drama has promoted Mike Dopud (Serbian crime boss Jason Micic) and Monique Gabriela Curnen (Internal Affairs investigator Blanca Rodriguez) to full-time status.

* Billy Lush (Revolution, Low Winter Sun) and Juliet Landau (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will recur during Season 5 of Amazon’s Bosch as a cold-blooded criminal and a court reporter, respectively, Deadline reports.

* Apple’s straight-to-series comedy Dickinson has cast Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire) as the father of 1800s poet Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld), per Deadline.

* Spectrum’s Bad Boys spinoff series L.A.’s Finest has added Sophie Reynolds (Youth & Consequences) as the step-daughter of Jessica Alba’s character, Deadline reports.

