Rosie O'Donnell to Guest-Host The Talk — Will She Replace Julie Chen?

The Talk is about to get a whole new View on things this week: Rosie O’Donnell is set to guest-host this Friday’s episode of the CBS daytime chatfest — which has a hosting chair to fill following Julie Chen‘s sudden departure.

O’Donnell tweeted the news out on Wednesday, along with a photo of her flanked by The Talk co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne:

this friday i will be guest hosting with the ladies of @TheTalkCBS – dont miss it !! ❤️♥️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TxfbydksqA — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 26, 2018

According to our sister site Deadline, insiders put O’Donnell firmly in the running to replace Chen, who left the show last week after her husband Les Moonves was fired as CBS chairman and CEO following a number of sexual harassment allegations. Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who will guest-host along with O’Donnell on Friday’s episode, is also considered a contender for Chen’s spot.

O’Donnell, of course, has plenty of daytime TV experience: She hosted her popular self-titled talk show from 1996 to 2002, and went on to join the hosting panel of ABC’s The View in 2006. Her initial stint there grabbed headlines for her vehement opposition to the Iraq War and her on-air arguments with co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. O’Donnell left the show in 2007, and returned in 2014, only to exit again the following year in what she called a “personal decision.”

