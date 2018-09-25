SNL Alums Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph Reunite for Fox Animated Comedy From Last Man on Earth Team

Bless this breaking news: Former SNL castmates Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph will lead the voice cast for the upcoming Fox animated comedy Bless the Harts, TVLine has learned.

Fox has handed a 13-episode straight-to-series order to the animated comedy, created and executive-produced by Last Man on Earth writer Emily Spivey. (Last Man EPs Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will serve in the same role here as well.) The series centers on the Hart family, “a group of Southerners who are always broke as a joke, and struggling for the American dream of status and wealth,” per the official description. “What they don’t realize is that they’re already rich, in friends, family and laughter.”

No word yet on the specific roles Wiig and Rudolph will voice on the show, but they’re joined in the cast by Jillian Bell (Workaholics) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project). Bless the Harts is currently slated to debut during the 2019-2020 TV season.

Wiig and Rudolph were both cast members on NBC’s late-night sketch institution Saturday Night Live, sharing the stage from Wiig’s arrival in 2005 to Rudolph’s exit in 2007. They went on to star together in the 2011 big-screen comedy hit Bridesmaids. (Wiig also appeared in Last Man‘s final two seasons as wealthy socialite Pamela.)