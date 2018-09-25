Bill Cosby to Serve 3 to 10 Years in Prison After Sexual Assault Conviction

Legendary comedian Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison following his conviction for three counts of sexual assault.

The sentence was issued Tuesday in a Pennsylvania courtroom, where Judge Steven O’Neill said “equal justice under the law” means the former TV star should not receive a different sentence based on “who he is or who he was.”

Cosby, who has also been registered for life as a sexually violent predator, will serve his sentence in state prison.

On April 26, the jury in Cosby’s retrial found him guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault, after an earlier attempt to prosecute him in June 2017 ended in a mistrial. The felony counts were connected to a 2004 incident between Cosby and former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who testified that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia home.

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature and my trust in myself and others,” Constand wrote in her victim impact statement. “Instead of looking back, I am looking forward to looking forward. I want to get to the place where the person I was meant to be gets a second chance.”

Though Cosby’s trial only addressed the incident with Constand, more than 60 women — five of whom testified at the trial — have come forward to say they had similar encounters with him.