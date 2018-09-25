Bill Cosby's Achievement Award Repealed by TCA Ahead of Sexual Assault Trial Sentencing

Sixteen years after bestowing the Career Achievement Award to Bill Cosby for his many contributions in the entertainment industry, the Television Critics Association has voted to rescind that honor, the organization announced Tuesday. This came just moments before the 81-year-old actor was due to be sentenced for the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, one of dozens of women to come forward and accuse Cosby of abuse.

“For over 30 years the media organization of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada has recognized outstanding television programming and actors in a variety of categories,” reads a statement from the TCA. “This includes the prestigious Career Achievement Award, which is presented to an individual who has influenced television through his or her work on the small screen. Cosby received that award in 2002. This marks the first time the TCA has repealed an award.”

Adds TCA President Daniel Feinberg, “Since the inaugural TCA Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Grant Tinker in 1985, this is the first time there has been a groundswell to vacate an honor. It was essential that the entire membership have the opportunity to vote and the results were decisive.”

Your thoughts on the TCA’s decision to rescind Cosby’s award? Drop ’em in a comment below.